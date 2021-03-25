Here's How Much Fun Shilpa Shetty Had At Her 'Party For One'. See Pics

Shilpa Shetty shared this picture.(Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty just danced her way into the hearts of fans. The actress' latest Instagram post is fashionable and sets off a cheerful vibe. "Got my groove on... It was a party for one... Always dance your way into a day full of fun." The fitness icon put on a beautiful outfit with a thigh-high slit. Striking the bhangra pose, the 45-year-old grinned for the lens. Stylist Sanjana Batra shared more snaps from this photoshoot.

The actress recently posted Shilpa Ka Mantra on social media as she likes to call it. Shilpa shared her thoughts on crash diets, fads, and fitness trends. "I have always believed (and still do) that putting yourself through extreme conditions and situations to achieve your goals in a short span will only do you a lot of damage. But, if you put your mind and heart into your goals with 100% dedication & consistency; you will get there!" she wrote.

Shilpa is a self-confessed foodie. She recently surprised us by posting a video munching on a sumptuous raj kachori. "Oh ho! After long...Today's Sunday binge was Chatpata Raj Kachori... Hot, crispy, spicy and sweet. Just perfectly Yummmmmmm."

The star has returned as one of the mentors on the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The other judges on the show are filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur.

Shilpa will be next seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. Meezaan Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash are her co-stars. She will also be seen in Nikamma which is directed by Sabbir Khan.