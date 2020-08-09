Here's How Abhishek Bachchan Reacted To The Throwback Pic Shared By His Sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda

A throwback picture of Abhishek. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan, who was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on Saturday, where he was being treated for COVID-19, recently reacted to his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda's post on Instagram. In order to mark, Abhishek's homecoming, Shweta posted an adorable throwback picture of her brother on social media on Saturday and she added a heart emoticon to it. No caption needed. In the comments section of the post, Abhishek wrote: "Love you." Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus on July 11. Big B, who was also admitted to the same hospital, was discharged after a 23-day stay, while the Guru actor was discharged after 29 days on Saturday. Abhishek's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her 8-year-old daughter were discharged from the hospital on July 27 after testing negative for coronavirus.

"I told you! Discharge plan: Yes! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 negative. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home," wrote the actor on Saturday.

On Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek, who was away from his family, posted a childhood memory of Shweta Bachchan Nanda along with cousins Naina, Namrata and Nilima Bachchan (daughters of Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh). He wrote: "Happy Rakhi to the best sisters. I love you all. Please don't kill me for posting this photo."

Shweta wished Abhishek on Raksha Bandhan this year by posting a throwback. She wrote: "Couldn't have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you - (Been so long I'm even missing your lectures) Get well, get back home."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000. Navya Naveli Nanda recently started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just after graduating from New York's Fordham University. In 2018, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers.