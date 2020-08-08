Abhishek Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Discharged. 'God Is Great,' Posts Dad Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy bachchan)

Highlights -This afternoon I tested COVID-19 negative,- Abhishek wrote on Saturday

"Thank you all for your prayers and wishes," he told his well wishers

Abhishek shared a photo of his health care board on Instagram

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19, after a 29-day stay. The 44-year-old actor shared the news in social media posts on Saturday afternoon along with a photo of his health care board from inside the isolation ward and wrote: "I TOLD YOU! Discharge plan: YES! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home." Abhishek also added a note of gratitude for the hospital's medical team: "My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn't have done it without them."

Read Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

Minutes after Abhishek's post, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted this: "Abhishek tests negative for COVID. Discharged from hospital... on his way home. God is great. Thank you EF and well wishers for your prayers." He also welcomed Abhishek back at home with this tweet: "Welcome home Bhaiyu."

T 3620 - Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home ..

GOD IS GREAT ..

.. thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS .. pic.twitter.com/aHyBw0SPFH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020

welcome home Bhaiyu .. GOD IS GREAT https://t.co/vtHMQpSPjr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2020

During his 29-day stay in the hospital, Abhishek frequently shared updates on Instagram. In an entry from August 5, Abhishek revealed a "no" written in the discharge plan column on his health care board. Addressing a note to himself, Abhishek had written: "Come on Bachchan. You can do it."

On Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek wished his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda and his cousins with a throwback photo. "Hang in there," was Shweta's motivational message for Abhishek.

During his stay in the hospital, Abhishek filled up his feed with stunning views of the Mumbai skyline. He also embarked on late night strolls along the hospital corridors and wrote this post once: "Light at the end of the tunnel."

On July 11, both Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to the Mumbai hospital for testing COVID-19 positive. After over three weeks, Amitabh Bachchan tested negative and returned home on August 2. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya was also briefly in the hospital and returned home on July 27 after testing negative for the virus. Their eight-year-old daughter, who also tested positive, also recovered and returned home with Aishwarya. After returning home, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a blog entry: "Feeling bad for Abhishek... prayers he comes home soon."

Abhishek Bachchan recently made his web debut in the series Breathe: Into The Shadows. His upcoming films include The Big Bull, which will also go straight to an OTT platform, and also Bob Biswas, a film based on the antagonist in Kahaani. The actor also has Ludo and Gulab Jamun in the line-up.