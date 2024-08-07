Falguni Pathak On Staying Away From Playback Singing: "You Have To Run Around A Little Bit More"

One of Bollywood's most popular 90s pop artists, Falguni Pathak, reveals that she feels “more at home” on stage than singing for movies. The singer, who has been performing live since the age of nine, shared that she is "content" with her current focus. In a chat with news agency PTI, she said, “I don't avoid (working in films)... The songs that I have sung live, right from childhood, from the age of nine... the live shows that I did.”

The singer also opened up about the extra effort required for playback singing. She expressed, "I feel very happy and content. You have to run around a little bit more when it comes to playback singing ('thodi si bhaag-daud zyada karni padti hai'). (You have to) Meet this person, that person, go to the studios and sit there for hours. I am a bit lazy about it.”

When asked about the “key elements” she keeps in mind while creating new songs, Falguni Pathak replied, "The tune should be catchy, it should have a good melody, and there should be no double-meaning lyrics. These are the most important things."

The singer also expressed gratitude for the love her fans shower upon her. She said, "My audience, my fans... They wait for me every year."

Falguni Pathak is known for her 90s pop tracks like Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi and Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Often called the “Dandiya Queen”, the singer has released many independent songs such as Pal Pal Teri Yaad, Ayio Rama Haath Sey, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaaye, Saawan Mein Morni and many more.

The latest addition to Falguni Pathak's discography is Rangaara, a Colors anthem, which she sang in collaboration with Khalasi singer Aditya Gadhvi. The track features lyrics by Saumya Joshi and has been composed by Achint Thakkar and Nirmit Shah. Released on YouTube last month, the track is backed by Night Song Records.