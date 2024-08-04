Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals She Hasn't Been Paid After Singing For "Many Movies"

Sunidhi Chauhan is undoubtedly one of the greatest playback singers in Bollywood. But did you know she has not been paid for most of her songs in many movies? The 40-year-old disclosed this during her appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast. When asked if makers don't pay singers, Sunidhi replied, "Har koi nahi deta, aisa nahi hai. Jab aab us stature ke ho jaate hai tab unko dena padta hai kyuki tab aap yeh keh sakte hai ki mai gaaunga tab jab paise milenge. Lekin jab aapko khud lagta hai ki mujhe sirf gaana hai abhi paise theek hai. It is a choice that you make. So, you can not blame ki paise ni milte. [It is not like everyone does not pay. When you reach that stature, they have to because then you can say, 'I will sing only when I get paid.' But when you feel that you just want to sing, the money is secondary. It is a choice that you make. So, you cannot blame anyone for not getting paid.]”

When the interviewer asked if there were any “false promises” regarding the payment, Sunidhi Chauhan said, "Vo bhi hota hai par mai vaha bol nahi paungi kyuki I have not come across that. [That also happens, but I can't speak about it because I have not experienced it.]”

Revealing how she has not been paid for several projects, the singer added, “I have not got money for many movies. Even today, when I don't get, it does not mean they don't give me. They ask and I choose not to take. Because mujhe aisa lagta hai ki ek gaane ke liye mera mann nahi kar raha paise lene ka. [Because I think that for one song, I don't feel like taking money.]”

Sunidhi Chauhan also mentioned that sometimes she uses certain “strategies” to avoid being paid. She shared, “Aur kahi-kahi jaha mujhse lagta hai ki I just want to help without making them realise ki help ho ri hai. Kyuki mujhe jatana nahi pasand hai, toh I would say my price, I sing it and then say I don't want to take it. Kyuki you don't want to hurt anybody's ego because everybody does not think like you. And they also might not understand how you feel. You still want to make your point. Toh aap yeh sab paintre use karte ho. [And sometimes, where I feel I just want to help without making them realize that help is being given. Because I don't like to show off, I might state my price, sing the song, and then say I don't want to take it. You don't want to hurt anyone's ego because not everyone thinks like you, and they might not understand how you feel. You still want to make your point. So, you use these kinds of strategies.]”

Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her vocals to many popular Bollywood songs, including Sheila Ki Jawani, Kamli, Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari, Desi Girl, The Disco Song and Daawat-e-Ishq, to name a few.