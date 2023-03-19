Prabhu Deva And Team Welcome Ram Charan On The Sets Of RC15 In True Naatu Naatu Style

A still from the video. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan is the man of the hour after Naatu Naatu – the song he featured in alongside Jr NTR – picked up the Oscar award in the Best Original Song category, last week. The historic win by the team of RRR is being celebrated across the world by fans of Indian cinema. Now, Ram Charan's friends and colleagues are also celebrating this career milestone. We are talking about director-choreographer Prabhudeva and the team of Ram Charan's new movie (tentatively titled RC15) who celebrated the win in true Naatu Naatu style. Upon Ram Charan's return to the sets of his film after the Oscars, the team of RC15 not only welcomed him with a giant garland but also performed the hugely popular signature step of the song.

In a video shared by Ram Charan, several dancers led by Prabhudeva are seen performing the step and cheering for team RRR. Sharing the video, Ram Charan said: “Can't thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our grandmaster Prabhudeva sir thank you for the sweet surprise. Feels great to be back at shoot,” and added the hashtag #RC15. Choreographer Prem Rakshith -- the man behind Naatu Naatu's iconic steps -- can also be seen being honoured in the video.

Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni, who attended the 95th Academy Award with her husband, also shared the fun video and thanked Prabhudeva and the team. Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, she said: “Mr. C is back at shoot! What a warm welcome from the RC15 team, Prabhudeva ji, and the 400 super-talented dancers on set.”

Naatu Naatu from RRR is the first Indian production to bring home the golden statuette in the Best Original Song category. It also fetched composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose their maiden Oscars. Additionally. the song was also performed live by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the Oscars. The act, which was introduced by Deepika Padukone, received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Diane Warren's Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, and Mitski and David Byrne's This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen in RC15 alongside Kiara Advani.