Naatu Naatu Singer Kaala Bhairava Apologises To Ram Charan And Jr NTR Fans

Despite the glorious Oscar win of the track Naatu Naatu and a blockbuster performance at this year's Oscars, singer Kaala Bhairava managed to upset a section of the Internet. To be more precise, fans of RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who featured in the original video of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. Kaala Bhairava, who performed at the Oscars this year, sans the lead actors, has actively been sharing long notes of gratitude on social media. He thanked RRR director SS Rajamouli, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani among others. Kaala Bhairava, who missed out acknowledging the to lead actors, issued a clarification in his latest tweet and apologised to the fans. "I have no doubt Tarak anna and Charan anna are the reason for the success of Naatu Naatu and RRR itself," he tweeted.

Kaala Bhairava added in his tweet, "I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the Academy stage performance. Nothing else. I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I sincerely apologise for my choice of words."

Read Kaala Bhairava's tweet here:

I have no doubt Tarak anna and Charan anna are the reason for the success of naatu naatu and RRR itself.

I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else.



I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I... https://t.co/Je17ZDqthj — Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7) March 17, 2023

Previously, a section of the Internet was quick to show its disappointment over the lack of representation during the Naatu Naatu live Oscar performance as all the dancers who performed with Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj were not from India.

Nonetheless,Naatu Naatu live performance by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the Oscars received a standing ovation from the crowd. The act was introduced by Deepika Padukone, who was one of the presenters at the Oscars this year.

Naatu Naatudefeated the likes of Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once to win the Best Original Song Oscar.