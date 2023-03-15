After MM Keeravaani Sang Top Of The World At The Oscars, This Lovely Response From Richard Carpenter

Richard Carpenter (L) and Keeravaani (R). (courtesy: richardcarpenterofficial) (courtesy: @RRRMovie)

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani, who paid tribute to The Carpenters by singing his version of Top Of The World in his winning speech at the Oscars, has received a warm and special reply from Richard Carpenter, the remaining Carpenter. Responding to MM Keeravaani's version, Richard shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he, along with his daughters, Mindi and Tracy, can be seen performing to a rejigged version of the hit track Top Of The World. They can be heard singing, "We're on the top of the world for your winning creation and we hope you know how proud of you we are. You're the best there is around and we hope you know it now, your win puts us at the top of the world."

Sharing the post, Richard Carpenter captioned the video as, "To MM Keeravaani and Chandra Bose: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours."

Take a look below:

RRR's viral track Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went on stage to collect the Oscars they won for Best Original Song. In his acceptance speech, MM Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars." He sang the melody of the 70s pop hit Top Of The World with his own version of the lyrics: "There was only one wish on my mind. ... RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."



The Carpenters were an American vocal duo consisting of siblings, Karen and Richard Carpenter. During their 14-year career span, they gave many hit tracks, such as We've Only Just Begun, (They Long to Be) Close to You, We've Only Just Begun and many more.