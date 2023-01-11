Golden Globe Awards: In MM Keeravani's Speech For Naatu Naatu, Wife Srivalli Gets Special Mention

Golden Globe Awards: Jr NTR shared this picture. (courtesy: Jr NTR)

Team RRR has created history yet again. After winning hearts and breaking records at the box office, the film has added a Golden Globe award to its list of accolades. RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, won the Best Original Song award for the hugely popular track Naatu Naatu. In addition to being MM Keeravani's first Golden Globe win, it is also the first Asian song to win the honour. The composer, in his acceptance speech, thanked the team of RRR and his family. Oh, and, towards the end, the music began to drown him (more on that later). In a video shared by the official Twitter page of RRR, a visibly emotional MM Keeravani says, “Thank you very much HFPA [Hollywood Foreign Press Association] for this prestigious award, Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed with this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife, who is sitting right there,” with the crowd erupting in cheers.

MM Keeravani continues, “It's been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I am sorry to say I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. This award belongs to – in order of priority – my brother and director of the film SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the song – without him this (award) would not have happened. Kala Bhairava, who gave wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy.”

The heroes of the film -- Jr NTR and Ram Charan -- who have received international praise for their electrifying dance moves in Naatu Naatu, also found a mention in MM Keeravani's speech. “NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song”.

The Naatu Naatu composer adds, “I want to say a few words.” But then the music began to drown him. This is generally considered a cue for award winners to wind up their speech and MM Keeravani did so too; but only after thanking his wife MM Srivalli once again.

A video of the acceptance speech was shared online by the official Twitter page of RRR with the caption, “MM Keeravani's #GoldenGlobes2023 acceptance Speech”

Here are some more moments of MM Keeravani with his Golden Globe award.

“Indiaaaaaaaa…. This is the best news to wake up to!! #NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes. #RRRMovie.”

INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! ????????????????????????#NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . ???????????? #RRRMoviepic.twitter.com/LXHZqhmNaY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023

Now, look at the “legendary MM Keeravani” with his Golden Globes award.

Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli have been frequent collaborators since the director's debut film, Student No: 1 featuring Jr NTR. MM Keeravani has been the music composer for most of Rajamouli's films including Sye, Simhadri, Yamadonga, Vikramarkudu, Magadheera, Eega, the Baahubali franchise and now RRR. He has also worked as a singer and lyricist on several songs in these projects.

Meanwhile, RRR missed out on the Best Non-English Language Film category, which was the second category it was nominated in. The award went to Argentina, 1985 (from Argentina).