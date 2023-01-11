Golden Globe Awards: RRR Makes History - List Of Winners

A still from RRR

The 80th Golden Globes kicked off Hollywood's award season and it's a biggie. After the grand red carpet, the awards began. RRR song Naatu Naatu created history - the first Indian song to be nominated for a Golden Globe, won in the Best Song category.Ke Huy Quan took home the first prize for Best Supporting Actor (Film) for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Angela Bassett won the Best Supporting Actress (Film), for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Jeremy Allen White won for Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series for The Bear.

The Golden Globes are being held in Los Angeles with comedian Jerrod Carmichael as host. The award show spent a year in the wilderness after grave allegations of racism and misconduct in their voting processes. In 2022, the Golden Globes were boycotted by NBC, which airs the awards ceremony, as well as big Hollywood stars including Tom Cruise who returned his three Globes.

The Golden Globes are divided up by film and television. Here is the list of winners in the film categories:

BEST FILM (DRAMA)-

BEST FILM (MUSICAL/COMEDY) -

BEST DIRECTOR-

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) -

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA) -

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) -

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) -

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SCREENPLAY -

Best NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM -

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM -

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE -Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

BEST ORIGINAL SONG -Naatu Naatu, RRR

Here is the list of winners in the TV categories:

BEST SERIES (DRAMA) -

BEST SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY) -

BEST LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM -

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) -

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA) -

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) -

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST ACTRESS (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) -

BEST ACTOR (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) -

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA or MUSICAL/COMEDY) -

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA or MUSICAL/COMEDY) -

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) -

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM)- James Williams, Abbott Elementary

(This list is being updated in real time).