Golden Globe Awards: Ram Charan, Jr NTR And SS Rajamouli Celebrated Naatu Naatu Victory Like This

Golden Globe Awards: Ram Charan shared this picture. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

RRR made India proud at the Golden Globes 2023, winning Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.Soon after winning the award, Ram Charan and Jr NTR treated their Insta families to pictures from their celebrations. In the first image, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and music composed M. M. Keeravani happily posed for the camera. In the next image, we can see M.M. Keeravani posing for the camera with the trophy. Along with the photos, he wrote, "& (And) We Won The Golden Globes @goldenglobes @rrrmovie #natunatu." Soon after the actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "this just the beginning so proud of u!!!!" Another wrote, "proud moment for Indian cinema and especially for all the Telugu's Naatu people," while others wrote, "Congratulations."

Here have a look:

Jr NTR posted a picture of M. M. Keeravani holding a Golden Globe trophy and wrote, "Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... #mmkeeravaani #rrrmovie."

Here have a look:

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The song Naatu Naatu was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and penned by Chandrabose.

Meanwhile, RRR missed out in the Best Non-English Language Film category which was won by Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).

Earlier today, Ram Charan treated his Insta family to a picture of the RRR team walking the red carpet. The actor is accompanied by his wife, Upasana Kamineni. In the caption, the star wrote, "THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES." In the image, they all are happily posing for the camera. Check out the post below:

In the period drama, Jr NTR and Ram Charan play freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.