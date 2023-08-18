For Those Still In A Rocky Aur Rani Funk, Here's A Jamini Moment From Shabana Azmi

Image instagrammed by Shabana Azmi. (Courtesy: ShabanaAzmi)

Presenting: Shabana Azmi as Jamini Chatterjee. The veteran actress played Alia Bhatt aka Rani Chatterjee's grandmother in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While Rocky and Rani's (Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt) love story seemed to have struck a chord with the audience, Jamini and Kanwal (Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra) emerged as Bollywood's number 1 on-screen jodi. In addition, Shabana Azmi's hard-hitting dialogues made us fall in love with her character. Looks like she is now reminiscing the good old days. The actress has shared a photograph of herself on Instagram Stories. In the pic, which is from the song Dhindhora Baje Re, Shabana Azmi is seen in a white and golden ensemble.

Dhindhora Baje Re, from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi.

Check out Shabana Azmi's post here:

The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer is gradually inching towards the Rs 150-crore mark. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continued its successful run at the box office on Independence Day as well. Karan Johar's directorial comeback did a business of Rs 3.54 crores on August 15.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Karan Johar's directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was able to reap the benefits of Independence Day. Despite competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film did a business of ₹ 3.54 crores on August 15.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Jaya Bachchan. She plays the role of Dharmendra's wife and Rocky's grandmother in the film. Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Tota Roy Choudhury and Churni Ganguly are also part of the project.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi's Ghoomer was released in theatres today. The R Balki film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher.