Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani And Other Films Reap Box Office Benefits Of Independence Day

Image wss shared on X. (courtesy: @juhievnm__)

Be it Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 or Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Independence Day turned out to be fruitful for most films running in theatres currently. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a single-day box office report of all films. According to him, Gadar 2 continued its “blockbuster run” at the box office as it scripted history on Independence Day with a business of over Rs. 50 crores. It is notably the “highest-ever business” done by a film on August 15. Taran Adarsh also mentioned that the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer faced capacity issues on Independence Day, not just at single-screen theatres but also at multiplexes. He wrote, “#Gadar2 creates history on Independence Day…Highest-ever biz on *15 August*… Yes, #Gadar2 hits the ball out of the stadium on #IndependenceDay… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr. Total: ₹ 228.98 cr. #India biz… blockbuster run continues. #Gadar2 faced capacity issues - not just at single screens, but also at multiplexes - on #IndependenceDay… The demand is clearly more than supply in this case since #OMG2 has taken away a substantial number of screens, shows, footfalls and revenue… Just imagine the potential of #Gadar2 if it was a solo release.”

CREATES HISTORY ON INDEPENDENCE DAY… Highest-ever biz on *15 August*… Yes, #Gadar2 hits the ball out of the stadium on #IndependenceDay… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr. Total: ₹ 228.98 cr. #India biz… BLOCKBUSTER RUN continues.#Gadar2… pic.twitter.com/u3jJZpa5Je — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 is trending exceptionally well as it witnessed a huge jump on Independence Day. The film minted over Rs. 17 crores on Tuesday alone. The film critic suggested that OMG 2's clash with Gadar 2 has “eroded its true potential.” “#OMG2 is trending exceptionally well…the jump on #IndependenceDay is an eye-opener…Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 72.27 cr. #India biz… #OMG2 is displaying strong legs at the #BO. Let's face it, the clash with #Gadar2 has eroded its true potential… #OMG2 would've easily collected much, much more, if it hadn't released alongside a Tsunami called #Gadar2,” Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#OMG2 is trending EXCEPTIONALLY WELL, the jump on #IndependenceDay is an EYE-OPENER… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 72.27 cr. #India biz… #OMG2 is displaying strong legs at the #BO.



Let's face it, the clash with #Gadar2 has… pic.twitter.com/5LSs6GDtyT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2023

Even Karan Johar's directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was able to reap the benefits of Independence Day. Despite competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film did a business of Rs. 3.54 crores on August 15.

Taran Adarsh wrote, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani also reaps the benefit of #IndependenceDay… Races towards ₹ 150 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 2.35 cr, Sat 3.70 cr, Sun 4 cr, Mon 2.65 cr, Tue 3.54 cr. Total: ₹ 137.02 cr. #India biz.”

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani also reaps the benefit of #IndependenceDay… Races towards ₹ 150 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 2.35 cr, Sat 3.70 cr, Sun 4 cr, Mon 2.65 cr, Tue 3.54 cr. Total: ₹ 137.02 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/JBq14x4bzQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2023

With Bholaa Shankar and Jailer also running in theatres, the 11th August -13th August weekend set a new all-time theatrical gross box office record of over ₹ 390 crores, the Producers Guild of India and the Multiplex Association of India [MAI] said in a statement.