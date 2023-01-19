Lara Dutta Reacts To Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe Tribute

Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the Miss Universe title in 2021, was in New Orleans this week to crown her successor R'Bonney Gabriel at the Miss Universe 2022 finale. As she passed on the baton, Harnaaz Sandhu used the opportunity to pay a sartorial tribute to former Miss Universe winners from India, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. She did so by wearing a custom-designed black gown with photos of Sushmita and Lara printed on it. Harnaaz Sandu has shared a post on what the moment meant to her and expressed her love for the two beauty queens. Lara Datta responded to the post saying: “May you always shine bright like the diamond you are. Stay your humble, amazing , strong self sista. Here's looking at you kid. Good luck for all that's yet to come.”



In her note, Harnaaz Sandhu wrote, “It's my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my finale walk as Reigning Miss Universe, I couldn't thank @officialsaishashinde and her team enough for making this dream gown come true!”

Addressing Sushmita Sen and Lara Datta, Harnaaz said: “ A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India, you have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. @sushmitasen47 and @larabhupathi, I truly adore you both a lot…this one is for you and INDIA.”

Actress Sonam Bajwaa too replied to the post saying, “Love this.”

Before she welcomed the new Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu shared a stunning image and wrote, “It's just the beginning.”

While in the USA, Harnaaz Sandhu also interacted with young fans. Sharing glimpses, the actress-model wrote, “Earlier this week,I sat down with the young women from the United Houma Nation with @aetouctechnologies to talk about my journey as Miss Universe, the work we has done in the menstrual equity space, and to learn more about their aspirations. ⁠



Harnaaz Sandhu also shared a fun video of her walking out her car while giggling. She wrote, “Life is better when you're laughing!”

Harnaaz Sandhu has appeared as a guest on shows such as India's Got Talent and Good Morning America. She is the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.