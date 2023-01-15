Watch: Harnaaz Sandhu Becomes Emotional As She Takes Her Final Walk As Miss Universe

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was seemingly emotional as she took her final walk

Outgoing Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was seemingly emotional as she took her final walk before crowning USA's R'Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe. Ms Sandhu tried hard to hold back her tears as she walked the stage one last time as the reigning Miss Universe. The diva who wore a stunning black gown was welcomed on the grand stage as the pageant competitors clapped enthusiastically for her. The special gown that she wore also featured Sushmita Sen's 1994 pageant-winning moment digitally printed on the back.

As she waved to the audience, folded her hands in Namaste, and blew kisses in the air, tears rolled down her cheeks. During her walk, Ms Sandhu also appeared to stumble, however, she regained her balance in no time.

A video of the emotional moment has been posted on Twitter by the official account of Miss Universe. ''Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe!'' reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSEpic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

A short voiceover was also played as she took over the stage. "I was 17 years old when I first took the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I've been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing." She also thanked the Miss Universe Organisation for helping her in making her voice heard.

In a message to Miss Universe 2022, Harnaz Sandhu added, "Remember to live this year to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised. Namaste Universe."

While R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2022, Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel was the first runner-up and Dominican Republic's Andreina Martinez was the second runner-up.

Earlier, the owner of the Miss Universe Organisation Chakrapong Anne Chakrajutathib shared a heartfelt message for Harnaaz Sandhu on Instagram. She shared a picture with Ms Sandhu and wrote, "Today we showed the whole world the New Universe Crown 'Force for Good' and tomorrow is your last day of your reign, my sis Harnaaz Sandhu. I love you from the bottom of my heart. You are just 22 years old but very strong, independent, confident and of course gracefully beautiful. You made history to the world and we will always remember you my love.''

See the post here:

Harnaaz Sandhu brought back the Miss Universe title to India after almost two decades in 2021. Before Harnaaz Sandhu, only two Indians won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.