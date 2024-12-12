Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu To Make Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff's <i>Baaghi 4</i>

The excitement surrounding Baaghi 4, the latest instalment in the popular action franchise, has reached new heights as former Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, joins the star-studded cast.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises a blend of high-octane action sequences and intense romance, with a gripping storyline to match.

Harnaaz, who made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown in 21 years, is stepping into the world of Bollywood with Baaghi 4.

Taking to social media, she shared her excitement, writing, "12th December will forever hold a special place in my heart. Today, I step into a new chapter with my debut film, #Baaghi4. It was exactly three years ago that I was crowned Miss Universe, and now, on this momentous day, I embark on a new journey."

She went on to express her gratitude to producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the opportunity, writing, "I am deeply grateful to the visionary mentor, #SajidNadiadwala Sir, for this incredible opportunity. Joining the #NGEFamily is a dream come true, and I sincerely thank @nadiadwalagrandson for believing in me and turning my Bollywood dream into a reality."

Harnaaz will be sharing the screen with action star Tiger Shroff, who is known for his role in the Baaghi series, and fellow actress Sonam Bajwa.

Sanjay Dutt, who plays the villain in this instalment, also makes his presence felt, with fans eagerly awaiting the clash between his menacing character and Shroff's heroic one.

Tiger Shroff, who has been a constant in the Baaghi franchise, welcomed Harnaaz to the team via an Instagram story, expressing his excitement to work with the former Miss Universe.

The intense face-off between Shroff and Dutt is expected to be a highlight of the film. Dutt recently unveiled his first look, teasing a dark and powerful antagonist. Seated on a gothic-style throne with a bloodied and lifeless woman in his arms, his fierce expression adds a menacing aura to the character.

The tagline "Every Aashiq is a Villain" suggests that his role will be both formidable and chilling.The Baaghi series has earned a reputation for its thrilling action and compelling narratives since its inception. The first film, released in 2016, was inspired by the Telugu movie Varsham and featured Shroff alongside Shraddha Kapoor.The series continued with Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020), both of which were successful at the box office, continuing the trend of high-energy action and emotional drama.

Baaghi 4, produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is set for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025.

