Suniel Shetty Is Here With The Much-Awaited Hera Pheri 3 Update

Suniel Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: suniel.shetty)

Guys, Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening. Suniel Shetty has shared a fantastic update about the film on Linkedin. The actor said, “So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Paresh Rawal and Akki [Akshay Kumar]. Like all good things, this one took some time, but it's a relief to finally have an answer to this question.” In the film, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will be seen reprising their popular characters, Raju, Shyam and Baburao, respectively.” The update comes days after a picture featuring the OG trio went viral on social media. The first film - Hera Pheri - was released in 2000. It was directed by Priyadarshan. After receiving a super hit response from the audience, the makers decided to come up with the second instalment Phir Hera Pheri (2006), directed by Neeraj Vora.

Suniel Shetty, in his elaborate note, talked about what goes behind making a film. He added, “Films are such a huge part of our culture, and yet, not many understand what goes into making a film. Apart from creative challenges, the business model and needs of the movie business make it as challenging as any other. There are several factors for any business to succeed - a good idea, thorough market research, a solid business plan, a skilled team, funding at the right time & a strong distribution network.”

Suniel Shetty continued, “The movie business isn't very different. To explain the entirety of the movie business here would be oversimplifying it. But let's just say having a good script, a set of actors & a director is literally just the starting point.”

On how the makers decide on the budget of a film, Suniel Shetty said, “There's the financing of a movie. It's usually studios or production houses, which invest their own capital. Their teams assess the viability of a project before deciding on the budget.”

Pointing at the big banner films, the actor said, “Some large films are financed through pre-sales and distribution deals, in which the distribution rights for the film are sold in advance to distributors and/or streaming platforms.”

Suniel Shetty added that one of the major aspects of the movie business is “distribution”. Calling it a “complex process” the actor said, “Once a film's made, a studio typically either sells the distribution rights to a distributor or appoints one on a commission basis, who is then responsible for securing screens from theatre owners, negotiating terms & releasing the film in theatres. Sometimes distributors negotiate a % of the box office collections. There are several other ways to monetise films.”

Suniel Shetty said that the success of a film depends on the “star cast, genre, music & the buzz created.”

Highlighting the broadcasting and OTT rights of a film, the actor said, “Then come to the #TV (satellite) & #OTT (digital) rights, which are a significant % of overall revenue. These deals can be fairly structured at times. Recently these values shot through the roof, but have become more rational off late.”

As per Suniel Shetty, the music rights of a film is another “important source of revenue. The actor ended his long note by saying, “33 years and 125 films later I don't have it all figured out, but I will keep getting better at it.”

Suniel Shetty has also shared the iconic picture featuring himself, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the film.

So are you excited about it?