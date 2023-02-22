Recognise Akshay Kumar's Shirt In Viral Hera Pheri 3 Pic? Fans Did

Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (courtesy: @meerkali7781)

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal recently shot a promotional video for Hera Pheri 3. Soon after, a picture from the sets started going viral on the Internet. However, what grabbed the fans' attention was Akshay's iconic shirt from the movie - a white floral print shirt paired with pink pants. Sharing the viral image on Twitter, a fan wrote, "Akshay Sir in that shirt (heart eyes emoticon) #HeraPheri3". Another fan shared a picture from the movie and wrote, "Another smashing news Akshay Kumar wearing this same shirt for today's shooting for Hera Pheri 3."

Apart from it, some fans were simply excited to see the OG trio of Hera Pheri together. A Twitter user shared a video from the movie that shows Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal dancing to the song Dene Wala Jab Bhi Deta from Hera Pheri. In the caption, the user wrote, "Hera Pheri 3 finally happening with the original trio starcast."

Another user wrote, "This is not just a photo, our childhood and the reward for the our long wait !! It's soo emotional moment yaar to seeing OG trio in their iconic roles," followed by a crying emoticon.

Hera Pheri 3 finally happening with the original trio starcast 🥳🥳😍pic.twitter.com/PkeTv44sBZ — Jᴀʜɪɴ Kʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@Jahhhin_Cena) February 21, 2023

This is not just a photo, our childhood and the reward for the our long wait !!



It's soo emotional moment yaar to seeing OG trio in their iconic Avatar 😭#HeraPheri3pic.twitter.com/9Dv6fVsOou — HET ⚡ (@AkkisKIRA) February 22, 2023

Our Raju , Babu bhaiya , Shyam are back

Let's support this comedy film #HeraPheri3



Let's make it all time blockbuster

🔥🔥🔥

Abhi maja ayega na bhidu

Memes hi memes honge 🥵🥵

Akshay Kumar and comedy 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/1G9QfSgCEv — Samrat  (@samratsp3) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, a source told Bollywood Hungama that the actors shot a promotional video on Tuesday. "It is true that Akshay has agreed to come on board. But the three actors have only shot a promotional video on Tuesday which will be out next week," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying.