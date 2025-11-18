Ranveer Singh Opens Up About Fatherhood Connection With <i>Dhurandhar</i> Director Aditya Dhar: "He Had A Baby Boy, I Had A Baby Girl"

Dhurandhar, set to release on December 5, will always hold a special place in actor Ranveer Singh's heart for several reasons.

At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday, Ranveer not only spoke about what fans can expect from Dhurandhar but also reflected on the emotional bond he developed with director Aditya Dhar over parenthood, as both recently became fathers - Ranveer to a baby girl and Aditya to a baby boy.

"When we came together for this film, it happened at a very unusual moment in our lives. Over the last two years, we've all gone through so much... We were handling our scenes, our work, our teams, and everything that came with it. I'm truly grateful to you. From the very first day, you have been there," Ranveer said.

"When we met for this film, our lives were in a very different phase. Over these two years, we supported each other, we understood each other, and we learnt from each other. I'm really thankful to you for all of it... he had a baby boy, I had a baby girl," the actor added.

The film features Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. Dhurandhar is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and is set against the backdrop of cross-border intelligence operations.

Ranveer and his wife, Deepika Padukone, were blessed with a daughter on September 8, 2024. This Diwali, in October, the couple revealed the face of their daughter, Dua, in a joint Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Aditya and Yami welcomed their son, Vedavid, on May 10, 2024.

