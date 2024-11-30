<i>Hawkeye</i> Star Hailee Steinfeld Is Now Engaged To Joshua Allen. See Pics

Advertisement

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Is Now Engaged To Joshua Allen. See Pics

Hailee Steinfeld will next star alongside Michael B Jordan

Hailee shared this image. (courtesy: haileesteinfeld)
Los Angeles:

Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld is engaged to her boyfriend, football quarterback Joshua Allen. Allen, who plays for the Buffalo Bills team as part of the National Football League (NFL), shared the news on Instagram. The post featured the couple standing under a floral arch and surrounded by flowers and candle decorations as Allen went down on one knee to propose to Steinfeld.

The caption read the date of the proposal: "11.22.24." Steinfeld, 27, and Allen, 28, were first spotted together in the spring of 2023 and the player confirmed their relationship in July of the same year.

Steinfeld's latest work is The Marvels, the 2023 superhero movie in which she had a cameo as Kate Bishop, who takes over the mantle of Hawkeye, previously played by Jeremy Renner.

She will next star alongside Michael B Jordan in a currently untitled supernatural thriller from Ryan Coogler of Black Panther fame. 

