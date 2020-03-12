'Harvey Weinstein Would Have Been Partying With Stars In Tamil Nadu,' Tweets Chinmayi Sripaada

Chinmayi Sripaada shared this photo (courtesy chinmayisripaada)

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who named Tamil poet-lyricist Vairamuthu in her #MeToo account in 2018, tweeted a scathing message after #MeToo accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11. "Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison. This is the time he'd wish he were born in India. Especially in Tamil Nadu. He'd have been partying with stars, politicians and have odes written. You'd actually be supported by political parties 100%," read Chinmayi Sripaada's sarcastic tweet, laced with anger. When the #MeToo broke out in the film industry in India, the 35-year-old singer accused Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her several years ago. Soon after, Chinmayi Sripaada's Dubbing Union Membership was cancelled. Vairamuthu, who denied the claims, had tweeted: "Time will tell the truth." In subsequent tweets and interviews, the singer continued to point out how no investigation was carried out against the veteran lyricist, who was spotted attending public events. Actor-turned-politicians Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth shared the stage with Vairamuthu at a statue unveiling ceremony last year.

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in Prison.



This is the time he'd wish he were born in India. Especially in Tamilnadu.

He'd have been partying with stars, politicians and have odes written.

You'd actually be supported by political parties 100% pic.twitter.com/TKfQKZxhtj — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 11, 2020

That's how we roll, baby! pic.twitter.com/A2viTUUcEJ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Chinmayi Sripaada also shared singer Sona Mohapatra's tweet, who had named Kailash Kher as an alleged sexual predator. She reacted to Harvey Weinstein's sentencing like this: "11th of March 2020. This date will not be forgotten. Harvey Weinstein brought to justice. Sentenced to 23 years. A victory for human rights. A victory for women's rights. A today that will give us all a better tomorrow."

11 th of March 2020. This date will not be forgotten. Harvey Weinstein brought to justice. Sentenced to 23 years.

A victory for human rights.

A victory for women's rights.

A today that will give us all a better tomorrow. #grateful#ott#celebration#justice#better#tomorrow — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 11, 2020

Harvey Weinstein's sentencing marks a landmark decision in Hollywood's #MeToo movement. Over 80 women, including the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Aniston and other A-list actresses alleged predatory behaviour by the mega-producer.