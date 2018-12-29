Chinmayi Sripaada Asked To Pay "Random Fee" By Dubbing Union After #MeToo

Chinmayi Sripaada was removed from the dubbing union after she backed several women who spoke against actor Radha Ravi, who heads the body.

South | Edited by | Updated: December 29, 2018 15:14 IST
Chinmayi Sripaada witnessed a decline in work offers after she came out with the allegations.


Chennai: 

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who had accused veteran poet-lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo movement, has been asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to be taken back in the South Indian Cine Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union.

Ms Sripaada was removed from the dubbing union after she backed several women who spoke against actor Radha Ravi, who heads the body. Apart from the Rs. 1.5 membership charge, she has also been asked to apologise to the actor.

"Why should I apologise? The mindset needs to change," she told NDTV. "All these years I've been paying 10 per cent of my income to dubbing union," she said.

The vocalist is witness a decline in work offers after she came out with the allegations.

Ms Sripaada said as per the rules of the dubbing union, the membership charge is Rs. 2,500. "What is this random 1.5 Lakh fee + apology?" she said in a series of tweets.

In October, Chinmayi Sripaada alleged that Vairamuthu demanded she visited him at his hotel room during an event in Switzerland, where she was also accompanied by her mother. Mr Sripaada alleged that after refusing to "cooperate" with Vairamuthu on the organisers' insistence, she and her mother went sent back to India with these threatening words: "You won't have a career."

Vairamuthu denied these allegations.

After Ms Sripaada's allegations against the poet-lyricist, several other women anonymously named and shamed Vairamuthu in their #MeToo accounts. Ms Sripaada also dismissed Vairamuthu's defence against the #MeToo claims, calling him a "liar".

