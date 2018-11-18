Chinmayi Sripaada's Tamil Dubbing Union Membership Terminated: 'Decision Taken Without Informing Me'

"So given to understand that I have been terminated from the dubbing union. Which means I can no longer dub in Tamil films henceforth?," she tweeted

Entertainment | | Updated: November 18, 2018 16:45 IST
"Expected the first axe to go down from the dubbing union," she said (courtesy chinmayisripaada)

Chennai: 

Highlights

  1. "Reason stated is I haven't paid 'subscription fees'," tweeted Chinmayi
  2. "This hasn't stopped them from taking off my dubbing income," she added
  3. "I expected the first axe to go down from the dubbing union," she wrote

Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada, who had last month come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against veteran poet-lyricist Vairamuthu as part of the #MeToo movement, has revealed that the South Indian Cine Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union has terminated her membership. Ms Sripaada, who has dubbed for many southern actresses over the last decade, tweeted about her contract being terminated by the dubbing union.

"So given to understand that I have been terminated from the dubbing union. Which means I can no longer dub in Tamil films henceforth? The reason stated is that I haven't paid 'subscription fees' for 2 years though this hasn't stopped them from taking 10 per cent off my dubbing income," Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted on Saturday, and added that if she is no longer the member of the union, then she can't dub anymore in Tamil industry.

 

 

 

 

This move, according to insiders, has come after Ms Sripaada backed several women who spoke against actor Radha Ravi, who heads the dubbing union.

 

 

 

 

Ms Sripaada said: "I expected the first axe to go down from the dubbing union. I don't know yet if I'll be given my membership back. Just a decision that's been taken without informing me that my membership is terminated. I am still on the much publicised concert tour in the US."

 

 

On a concluding note, she wrote: "Anyway as of now it looks like 96 will be my last in Tamil. It is a good film to end my Tamil dubbing scene with if the termination were to continue. Bye Bye!"

 

 

 

 

In October, Vairamuthu was outed as an alleged sexual predator by several women on social media, including Chinmayi Sripaada. Some harrowing accounts of survivors were shared by the singer while many have been posted on Twitter by journalist Sandhya Menon, who has been leading the #MeToo movement on Twitter. Last month, Vairamathu had denied the allegations in a tweet, saying: "Spreading defamatory things about popular personalities is becoming a culture across the country. I have been continuously insulted in recent times. This is also part of it. I will not bother about falsehood. Time will tell the truth."

chinmayi sripaadatamil dubbing union

