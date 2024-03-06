'If Indians Can Be Proud...': Singer On Spanish Tourist's Gang-Rape

Chinmayi Sripaada said all Indians should be "ashamed"

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to the alleged gang-rape of a Spanish tourist in Jharkhand's Dumka district and said that all Indians should be "ashamed" by the incident.

The woman from Spain was allegedly gang-raped at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area last Friday when she was spending the night in a makeshift tent along with her husband. The couple had reached Dumka from Bangladesh on two motorcycles and was en route to Bihar and then Nepal.

Taking to her official X account, Ms Sripaada said, "If all Indians can be proud when 'few' Indians win an Olympic medal, all Indians can also be ashamed when 'few' men rape."

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Richa Chadha were also among those who expressed shock over the alleged gang-rape and demanded that perpetrators be brought to justice.

Mr Salmaan said he was "crushed" to hear the news.

"You both recently visited Kottayam where close friends hosted you for a meal. This should not happen to anyone anywhere (sic)," the actor wrote on his Instagram Story.

Ms Chadha termed the act "shameful".

"Indians are treating foreigners like they treat their own women. Shame on our rotten society," she said.

The police have arrested eight people in connection with the case.

"Don't Blame People But Criminals"

The Spanish woman on Tuesday said that she has no complaints against the people of India as she has safely travelled around 20,000 km across the country.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Nepal via Bihar along with her husband on their motorcycles, she said she would continue her world tour.

"People of India are nice. I don't blame the people, but I blame the criminals. People of India have treated me very well, and were very kind to me," the 28-year-old woman said.

"We chose the place for the night stay because it was calm and beautiful. We thought it would be okay if we lived there alone," she said.

The woman said that she has been travelling for more than six years.

"We have been in India for the last six months and travelled around 20,000 km. We did not have any problems anywhere. This has happened for the first time," she said.

"I have good memories from India," she added.