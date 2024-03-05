5 More Arrested In Jharkhand Tourist Gang-Rape Case, Say Cops

As per the official, so far, a total of 8 accused have been arrested (Representational)

Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested 5 other accused who were on the run in the case of gang rape and assault with a Spanish woman, an official said.

As per the official, so far, a total of 8 accused have been arrested.

"Three suspects involved in the incident were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 2, 2024. Five other suspects implicated in the case were apprehended today, on March 5, 2024," the police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Embassy in India thanked the authorities for their support.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Spanish Embassy posted, "Thank you all for your support. We need to stand united in our commitment to end violence against women everywhere in the world."

Three people were detained after a Spanish woman who was on a bike tour of the country along with her husband complained that she was allegedly gang-raped in the Hansdiha police station area on Friday night, police said.

The National Commission for Women condemned the alleged gang rape in Dumka, Jharkhand and said that a letter has been sent to the officials to expedite the investigation into this matter.

"NCW condemns the brutal gang-rape of a Spanish tourist in Dumka, Jharkhand. NCW has been informed that the accused fled from the spot. As per reports, there were 8-10 men involved. The police have just arrested 3 accused persons in the matter. A letter has been sent to the DGP from NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma to expedite the investigation in this matter and invoke charges of rape under IPC 376D," the Commission posted on X.

"Seeing the gravity of the situation, Mamta Kumari, a member of NCW, will be going to inquire about the facts of the case and meet the victim and concerned police" they added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dumka, Pitamber Singh Kherwar, informed that the police are taking the necessary actions, including the medical examination of the survivor.

According to SP Kherwar, the administration didn't have any information about the Spanish couple's visit to Dumka or the place where they were camping.

Phulo Jhano Medical College Superintendent Anukuran Purty said that a committee will be formed to investigate the matter.

"It hasn't been established yet that she had been raped, outer injuries are visible but for inner injuries and other things, medical examinations are going on. She is out of danger. Her age determination will be done. A committee will also be formed," Anukuran Purty said.

