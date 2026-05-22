Harry Styles Reveals How His First Sexual Experience Has A Radiohead Connection

Harry Styles had fans laughing after sharing a personal and funny story during a recent public appearance.

The singer was presenting an award to Thom Yorke on Thursday when he suddenly took the audience down memory lane and opened up about his first sexual experience.

According to the singer, Radiohead was playing in the background during the moment. More specifically, it was the band's song Talk Show Host.

Styles joked that he technically lost his virginity during the song's intro, leaving the crowd in splits. The intro of the track lasts only around 10 seconds before the lyrics begin, making the moment even funnier for the audience.

The pop star kept the mood light as he praised Thom Yorke and spoke about how much Radiohead has meant to him over the years.

Styles called Yorke his hero and revealed that seeing Radiohead perform live in Berlin last year had a big impact on him creatively. He shared that the concert inspired him to start touring again.

It is not the first time Styles has spoken openly about music shaping important moments in his life. Fans have long known that the singer has deep admiration for classic rock and alternative bands, and Radiohead has clearly remained one of his favourites.

Beyond funny stories and viral moments, Harry Styles has built one of the biggest solo careers to come out of One Direction. After the group went on hiatus, he launched a successful solo music career with albums like Harry Styles, Fine Line and Harry's House.

The singer is also known for hit songs including Watermelon Sugar, As It Was and Adore You.

Apart from music, Styles has also appeared in films like Dunkirk, Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.