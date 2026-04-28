Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz Are Officially Engaged After 8 Months Of Dating

Singer-actor Harry Styles and actress Zoe Kravitz have exchanged rings, as the couple is now engaged, and onto the next chapter.

Harry Styles, 32, and Zoe Kravitz, 37, have shared their engagement news with "a small circle”, and that the actress has been showing off her ring to friends, reports People magazine.

The pair sparked engagement speculation after Kravitz was spotted wearing a massive ring on that finger while kissing the Watermelon Sugar singer in London in photos published by The Sun on April 21.

As per People, she was previously seen wearing the sparkler during an outing with Harry Styles on April 19. The pair were first linked in August 2025, when they were spotted walking arm in arm in Rome.

A day later, Deuxmoi reported that the pair had been spotted kissing at Rita's in London the week prior.

At the time, a source shared that the former One Direction singer was "spending time with Kravitz while she's been on her (Caught Stealing) press run."

Page Six was first to report the engagement news. Since then, the couple has been spotted together several times in London and New York City.

In December 2025, a source said that the pair were going strong. "Harry's been spending long stretches of time in Rome this year. Zoe has joined him several times since late summer", the source shared.

When they're in Rome, the source said, they're "pretty much left alone" and enjoy simple pleasures.

"They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life," said the source. "They have great chemistry."

In February, a source said that Zoe Kravitz plans to join Harry Styles on his upcoming Together, Together global residency tour, which is set to begin in May and run through the end of the year, "When it makes sense."

The residency-style run, which will take him to multiple cities for extended stays, is in support of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. “They both have busy schedules that don't always line up," a source said.

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