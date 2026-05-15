Niall Horan Reveals Why He Won't Attend Harry Styles And Zoe Kravitz's Wedding

The rumours of Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz getting engaged have been making headlines for weeks, and now the singer's former One Director mate, Niall Horan has reacted to the buzz in an unexpected way. During an appearance on the New Zealand radio show The Edge NZ, Niall Horan spoke about attending a few of his friends' upcoming weddings.

“I've got a couple of weddings that I'm going to attend. We all love a wedding. A couple of mates of mine are getting married, so that's gonna be very fun,” he said. The hosts, Ollie Miles and Lucy Maynard, then questioned him whether one of the weddings involved "old people [he] used to work with,” seemingly referring to Harry Styles.

Once realising what the hosts meant, Niall Horan laughed and quickly replied, "Oh, right, no, no, no. I get it now. No, just mates of mine.” He added, "I am not going, if that's what you're asking. I'm a busy man."

Harry and Zoe reportedly got engaged last month after dating for nearly eight months. The two were first linked romantically in August 2025 after they were spotted together in Rome. Since then, they have mostly kept their relationship private.

They first sparked engagement rumours when the 37-year-old actress was spotted wearing a ring during one of her outings with Styles in London. According to PEOPLE, the couple has shared the news with a close group of friends and family, although neither Harry nor Zoe officially confirmed the engagement.

Despite denying plans to attend Harry's wedding, Niall has, time and again, appeared supportive of him. The 32-year-old Irish singer-songwriter praised Harry's latest single, Aperture, which he released in January this year. Praising the song from Harry's new album Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, he told Hits Radio UK, “I'm delighted for him! It's a great song. Obviously a completely like change of sound but yeah it's a banger, isn't it?” He pointed out that the song “is going to be great live”.