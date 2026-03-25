<i>Harry Potter</i> TV Series Gets A Magical First Look. See Pic

The wizarding world is gearing up for a grand return. HBO has finally unveiled the first look of its much-anticipated Harry Potter TV series. Based on J.K. Rowling's seven fantasy novels, the show features Dominic McLaughlin as the titular character. The series is currently in production at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK.

On Tuesday, the makers revealed the first look of the Harry Potter TV series. While the poster didn't show Harry's face, it did transport him to the enchanting world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Harry was seen dressed in his Gryffindor cloak as he walked towards the Quidditch pitch on a snowy day. The cloak had his name and player number displayed on the back.

The image's background captured a lively scene at the Quidditch pitch, likely during a Gryffindor vs Hufflepuff match as flags of both houses were seen wave high. You can also see the Hogwarts castle and its spires surrounded by dozens of other students.

A banner in the upper right corner reads "Fred and George" - a nod to the mischievous Weasley twins. The caption simply read, “tomorrow” followed by a lightning bolt emoji, suggesting that the first teaser trailer for the series might drop on Wednesday.

In addition to Dominic, the Harry Potter series features Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley respectively. John Lithgow will play Headmaster Albus Dumbledore while Janet McTeer will step into the shoes of Professor Minerva McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu will portray Severus Snape, Nick Frost will be Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse will slip into the skim of Argus Filch.

Harry Potter books author JK Rowling will act as an executive producer on the show. Francesca Gardiner is in place as showrunner while Game of Thrones veteran Mark Mylod will direct several episodes of the series. This marks the second time the Harry Potter books have been adapted for the screen, following the hugely successful eight-film series starring Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role.