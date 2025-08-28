<i>Harry Potter</i> Film Director Chris Columbus Lashes Out At Leaked Pictures From HBO Reboot Series: "What's The Point?"

The much-awaited Harry Potter TV series has officially started production at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK. Several pictures of the cast of the reboot series have been making the rounds online recently.

Filmmaker Chris Columbus, who had launched the Harry Potter franchise on the big screen with the first part Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, has now slammed the leaked pictures of Nick Frost as Hagrid, asking, "What's the point?"

What's Happening

Chris Columbus expressed disappointment over the Harry Potter series currently in production. He also pointed out a familiar detail that he had spotted in the leaked pictures featuring Nick Frost as Hagrid in the series.

On The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Chris Columbus said, "So, I'm seeing these photographs... and Nick Frost is wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What's the point? I thought the costumes and everything were going to be different, but it is more of the same. It is all going to be the same."

The sight of the new Hagrid flattered Chris Columbus as he said, "It is very flattering for me, because I'm like, that's exactly the Hagrid costume that we designed."

Chris Columbus also revealed his conversation with Frost recently, "I said, 'This is very surreal for me - you have to understand, Robbie Coltrane and I were so close.' So it's just weird, bizarre."

According to Collider, Columbus did acknowledge that a series format will help in exploring more sides of Hagrid's nature as he described the character as "a lovely, lost, violent, funny, warm child."

Chris Columbus On Why He Isn't A Part Of The Harry Potter Reboot Series

The filmmaker opened up on why he has "moved on" and does not want to revisit the wizarding world again.

He shared on the podcast, "I've done it, you saw my version... There's nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter. It's time to move on. I've always had issues with the idea of a franchise. I feel like I've done it... I'm really proud of those films, the first three that I was involved with, and I'm moving on."

Harry Potter Reboot Series Casting

As for the lead trio in the reboot series, Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The makers also announced the new casting of characters Neville Longbottom, Dudley Dursley, Madam Rolanda Hooch and Garrick Olivander. Actors Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson, Louise Brealey and Anton Lesser have been cast in the roles, respectively.

The series has also been confirmed to debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max, where available, reported Variety.

In A Nutshell

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone director Chris Columbus expressed that it felt "surreal" to see the leaked pictures of the Harry Potter reboot series in the making. He further stated how disappointed he was to see that Hagrid's costume was the same, though he had expected it to be different.