Will The Original <i>Harry Potter</i> Cast Return In The New Series? Details Inside

Move over the Harry Potter film franchise, HBO is bringing back the same magic with a new Harry Potter series.

But, the question is, will the original Harry Potter cast reprise their roles in the web show? HBO executive Sarah Aubrey has cleared the air.

Sarah Aubrey, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed that she was looking for fresh talents to cast in the Harry Potter television series.

She said, “I think it is a dream job for a lot of actors in the UK, but the roles that we are casting right now are for people who are going to be on the show for a decade, so that is also a very particular gig. But the commitment is to make the books, and that is what it could be.”

Sarah Aubrey revealed that many people are eager to be a part of the upcoming series.

She said, “But there are interesting people raising their hands to be the featured adult actors that come on in later seasons, like the Sirius Blacks of the world. So, it has been very, very fun.”

Additionally, Sarah Aubrey admitted not wanting to repeat the cast who featured in the Harry Potter movies.

The HBO executive shared, “We do not want to repeat people that were in the movies. And it is always a little nerve-wracking because people associate those roles with certain actors, but I also think because it's going to be eight hours of TV, we are going to immerse them in a different actor's performance."

According to a report by Deadline, HBO's Harry Potter series will begin filming in the summer months.

Some big names are being speculated to play important characters like McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, and Dumbledore. They are Sharon Horgan, Brett Goldstein, Mark Strong, and Paapa Essiedu.

A casting call note revealed that the leads—Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron should be between ages 9 to 11.

The Harry Potter film franchise featured Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role. Hermione Granger was played by Emma Watson. Rupert Grint essayed Ron Weasley.