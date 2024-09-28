To Maggie Smith, Tributes From <I>Harry Potter</i> Co-Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint And Emma Watson

British film legend Maggie Smith died at the age of 89 on Friday. Her collection of accolades included two Oscars, four Emmys among many others. However, for Harry Potter fans, she will also be the beloved Hogwarts Professor McGonagall. Maggie Smith's Harry Potter co-stars, united with grief, paid tributes to her on social media. Daniel Radcliffe, who famously featured as the 'chosen one' in the films, shared a statement with Entertainment Weekly remembering his co-star. "The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her," he said.

Emma Watson, who starred as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, wrote, "When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie's legend - the woman I was fortunate to share space with. It is only as I've become an adult that I've come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I'll miss you."

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) remembered Magie Smith by sharing a picture from the Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire Yule Ball practice scene and he wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about Maggie. She was so special, always hilarious and always kind. I feel incredibly lucky to have shared a set with her and particularly lucky to have shared a dance. I'll miss you Maggie. Sending all my love to her family. Rupert."

J.K Rowling, in an X (earlier known as Twitter) post, wrote, "Somehow I thought she'd live forever. RIP Dame Maggie Smith."

Somehow I thought she'd live forever.

RIP Dame Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/VogfvR9nIF — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 27, 2024

Bonnie Wright, who played the role of Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter series of films, wrote in an Instagram post, "Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house. You will be so missed by the Harry Potter community. My favourite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie's family at this time."

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the films, wrote on Instagram, "Very sad to hear the news today," he wrote. "It was an honour to have been on the same sets as Dame Maggie Smith. On HP, she was always welcoming, funny and also showed how to act not just on the set, but off too. My thoughts are with her family at this sad time."

Gary Oldman, who starred as Sirius Black in the first four installments of the film, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, said, "Maggie Smith, one of the true Greats along with [Laurence] Olivier and [John] Gielgud... those who saw her dazzling talent on the stage say they can never forget her," he said. "Her magnificent film performances remain for all to see and enjoy. Such an artist comes along about every other generation. If one is lucky."

Maggie Smith, in 1990, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth and became a Dame. Her other famous works included California Suite, The Importance Of Being Earnest, Three Tall Women and Downton Abbey among many others.