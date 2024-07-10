Harry Potter's Ron And Padma Patil Met After 20 Years: 'Get To The Dance Floor', Say Fans

Afshan Azad shared this picture. (courtesy: OfficialAfshan)

A big treat for all Harry Potter fans - Rupert Grint (who played Ron Weasley) and Afshan Azad (who played Padma Patil) met after 20 years. Afshan Azad shared a picture from their recnt meet as well as a film still on her Instagram feed. In the first picture, Afshan Azad can be seen wearing a brown top. Rupert Grint can be seen rocking an all-black look. The second picture will surely make you walk down memory lane. The still is from the film Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire where the actors worked together. The picture is from the scene where Ron invited Padma to the Yule Ball but he refused to dance with her. Taking a cue from the scene, Afshan Azad wrote in the scene, "Padma & Ron reunited after 20+ years. Oh how parenthood has changed us all. ps He's still not asked me to dance."

The Internet went nostalgic and swamped the comments section with comments like how these two were an integral part of their childhood memories. A user wrote, "You all made my childhood (I'm in tears)." Another comment read, "Oh my days I was at school when this came out even I have 2 children now-my eldest is just rediscovering the movies." Another comment read, "Come on Wealesly! Get to the dance floor!" Another comment read, "Yule ball partners 20+year's later." Another comment read, "Thank You for being such a highlight of my childhood." Take a look at the post here:

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson and the cast united in 2022 to celebrate the 20 years of the Harry Potter franchise. Rupert Grint has been in a relationship with actress Georgia Groome since 2011. They welcomed their daughter in 2020. Afshan Azad married Nabil Kazi in 2018. She is expecting her second child. She is a mother to a baby girl.