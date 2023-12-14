When A Muggle Met The Chosen One: Mrunal Thakur's Pic With Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe

Mrunal Thakur with Daniel Radcliffe. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Do not disturb Mrunal Thakur. The actress is currently in New York promoting her latest film, Hi Nanna. In a delightful twist, Mrunal's sister, Lochan Thakur, also joined her in the Big Apple. During a fun outing, the duo had a surprise encounter with none other than Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. Mrunal captured this special moment and shared her joy on Instagram Stories with a photo and a video. In one video, Daniel is seen taking a selfie with a fan behind the stands. As Mrunal filmed him, her sister loudly declared, "Daniel, we love you, Daniel." Acknowledging her, he looked at Mrunal's camera and said, "I knew it." In the caption, Mrunal tagged her sister and wrote, "And this happened!" with a Harry Potter sticker.

Right after that, Mrunal Thakur posted a selfie featuring the trio - Daniel, Mrunal, and Lochan. In the snapshot, Daniel's face is covered with a white mask. Mrunal is seen standing between Daniel and Lochan. A thrilled Lochan also flashes a million-dollar smile at the camera. Check out the image here:

About two days ago, Mrunal Thakur shared a video capturing the promotions of Hi Nanna in the USA. The montage showcased Mrunal and her co-star Nani visiting film theatres, engaging with the audience, and even celebrating a little girl's birthday in the cinema hall. Mrunal expressed her gratitude to Nani for his support and kindness and also encouraged fans to watch the movie multiple times. The video also featured moments of both leads taking selfies with fans and enjoying the streets of New York.

Captioning the video, Mrunal wrote, “Hi Nanna, Hi Nani, Hi New York. Your city has my heart, even in the cold winter I could feel the warmth and love all around. The way you have loved our sweet film with all your heart, is just sooo beautiful. Thank you so much for loving #HiNanna so much,” accompanied by sparkles and a pink heart emoji.

Apart from Nani and Mrunal Thakur, Hi Nanna also stars Angad Bedi and Jayaram in important roles.