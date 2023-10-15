Hi Nanna Teaser: Nani And Kiara K's Adorable Father-Daughter Bond

Image was shared on YouTube. (Courtesy: T-Series Telugu)

Hey Nani fans, we have some fantastic news in store for you. The makers of Hi Nanna have released the teaser. It opens to Nani and baby Kiara K. The two, who play father-daughter duo, are seen having a conversation over dinner. A few seconds later, Nani asks, “What happened to my Mahi darling?” To this, Kiara K says, “There is a boy called Varun in my class.” After listening to this, Nani tells his father (Jayaram), “Is this an age to think about boys?” Cut to — Mrunal Thakur who develops a special relationship with Mahi. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Nani and Mrunal's equation. The film, directed by Shouryuv, will be released on December 7. Earlier, it was slated to hit the theatres on December 14.

Watch the teaser here:

Hi Nanna is jointly produced by Mohan Cherukuri (cvm) and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala. Mrunal Thakur has also shared a poster of Hi Nanna on Instagram. Along with the poster, she wrote, “Save the date 7.12.23 it is.” Replying to the post, Punjabi singer-rapper Badshah left a bunch of evil eye emojis.

Before this, Mrunal Thakur shared a clip featuring Nani and Kiara K from the film and announced that the song, Gaaju Bomma, will be released on October 6. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Make some room in your heart for this sweet little song...Gaaju Bomma coming on 6th October. Are you ready or are you ready?”

At the time of announcing the song Samayama, Mrunal Thakur said, “Love has its own way of finding us…Now it's your turn to share your story! Join the magic of #Samayama with your dearest ones and mention us.”

Meanwhile, Nani was last seen in Dasara. The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, also featured Kreethy Suresh. The film was set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana.