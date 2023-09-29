For Michael Gambon, Tributes From Harry Potter Stars Emma Watson, Rupert Grint And Others

A throwback photo of Michael Gambon. (courtesy rupertgrint)

Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was best known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter movies, died at the age of 82, his family announced on Thursday, reported news agency AFP. Stars of the Harry Potter films, paid tribute to the late actor. Emma Watson, who famously starred as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, remembered Michael Gambon with these words, "Kind, kind, kind Michael Gambon. You never took it too seriously but somehow delivered the most serious moments with all the gravitas. Thank you showing us what it looks like to wear greatness lightly. We will miss you."

Read Emma Watson's tribute here:

Rupert Grint, who featured as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series of films, in his tribute to Michael Gambon, wrote on Instagram, "So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family"

Harry Potter author JK Rowling also remembered the late actor in her X (earlier known as Twitter) post. She wrote, "I've just heard the awful news about Michael Gambon. The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane. Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also The Casual Vacancy. My deepest condolences go to Michael's family and everyone who loved him."

Jason Isaacs, who featured as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, wrote on X, "Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective - complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me."

Michael Gambon will be remembered for his performances as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films. Michael Gambon, who also featured in period dramas such as 2010's The King's Speech and 2001's Gosford Park, was knighted for his contribution to the entertainment industry in 1998.