Daniel Radcliffe Remembers Michael Gambon, Dumbledore From Harry Potter Films. It's OK To Cry

A still from the film. (courtesy YouTube)

Film veteran Michael Gambon, who famously starred as Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, died in a hospital on Thursday. He was 82. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular role in the Harry Potter series of films, remembered Michael Gambon. In a statement to Variety, Daniel Radcliffe wrote, "With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun." He added, "Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I've ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious."

In his eulogy for Michael Gambon, Danielle Radcliffe added, "He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it. He was an incredible story and joke teller and his habit of blurring the lines of fact and fiction when talking to journalists meant that he was also one of the most entertaining people with whom you could ever wish to do a press junket."

Daniel Radcliffe extensively worked with the film veteran in six parts of the film. Recalling some of their cherished memories together, Daniel Radcliffe added in the statement, "The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be. I'm so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him."

Michael Gambon began his illustrious acting career with theatre. Besides his iconic performance as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, Michael Gambon also featured in period dramas such as 2010's The King's Speech and 2001's Gosford Park. He as knighted for his contribution to the entertainment industry in 1998.