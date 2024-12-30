<i>'Home Alone'</i> Director Reveals How Mccallisters Could Afford Lavish House

Home Alone director Chris Columbus has finally addressed one of the film's most enduring mysteries — how the McCallister family could afford their opulent Chicago residence.

During a conversation on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Chris Columbus shed light on this and shared intriguing anecdotes about the film's journey to becoming a beloved Christmas classic.

According to Columbus, he and Home Alone writer John Hughes decided on the McCallisters' professions while working on the script.

“Back then, John and I had a conversation about it, and we decided on what the jobs were,” Mr Columbus said, adding that Kate McCallister, played by Catherine O'Hara, “was a very successful fashion designer,” citing the mannequins in the family's basement as a subtle hint.

As for John Heard's Peter McCallister, Chris Columbus admitted he wasn't entirely sure. “The father could have, based on John Hughes' own experience, worked in advertising, but I don't remember what the father did.”

Chris Columbus dismissed one popular fan theory about the McCallisters' wealth, which suggested it might have been tied to illegal activities.

“Not organised crime — even though there was, at the time, a lot of organised crime in Chicago,” he clarified, addressing speculation that this could have attracted the burglars to the family's home.

Home Alone, released in 1990, features a young Macaulay Culkin as Kevin, a resourceful boy who is mistakenly left behind during Christmas by the rest of his family and must outsmart two burglars trying to break into his home. More than three decades later, it remains a holiday favourite, with its blend of humour, heart and festive chaos.

The Georgian-style home, spanning 9,000 square feet, featuring five bedrooms and six bathrooms in the suburbs of Chicago, garnered attention a few months ago when it was listed for $5.25 million. Built in 1921, the house was listed by Kathryn Moore from Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group. Located at 671 Lincoln Avenue, the house was described by the agency as “a piece of American history” when they shared a preview on Instagram.