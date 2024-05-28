US House In 1990 Movie 'Home Alone' On Sale For $5.2 Million

The house was built in 1921.

The iconic house in Chicago suburbs used in the movie "Home Alone" went on sale this week and is priced at $5.25 million, as per a report in NBC News. The 9,000-square-foot house is on sale for the first time since 2012, after the current owners bought it for $1.5 million.

The house was built in 1921 and is being offered by Kathryn Moore of Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is located at 671 Lincoln Ave. The company described it as "a piece of American history" when they posted a sneak view of it on Instagram.

This Georgian-style mansion's exterior appears just as it did in the movie on Christmas Eve, when Macaulay Culkin's character, Kevin, was left alone to deal with those two robbers. But once you enter the house, you'll discover an entirely new, world of luxury. Meanwhile, the shadowy attic that Kevin was terrified of has been now transformed into a spacious suite, with a soaking tub and a full bathroom.

The iconic house was listed on Airbnb for some time in 2021 for an exclusive one-night-only stay, giving the movie's fans to experience the Christmas magic.

The house was also "fully renovated and expanded" in 2018, as per real estate company Zillow. They said on the listing page, "The current owners took the utmost care in maintaining the architectural detail and integrity of the home's most memorable and recognizable spaces.

In addition, the house features a three-car garage, two living rooms, a kitchen with two sizable islands and double ovens, and a screened-in porch with a fireplace. There is a basketball court and a movie theatre with "Home Alone" memorabilia.