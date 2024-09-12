HBO Posts Casting Call For Upcoming Harry Potter Series

Actors must be residents of the U.K. or Ireland

Great news for Potterheads! HBO has announced an open casting call to find young actors to portray the iconic characters of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger for the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV series. The studio plans to adapt each of the seven original books into separate seasons of the show, reported BBC.

The casting call, launched this week, is looking for actors who will be between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025. Those interested are asked to submit two self-tapes-one with a brief introduction and another performing a short story or poem.

To be considered, actors must be residents of the U.K. or Ireland. It also asks for children to use their accents.

Since the show was officially ordered in April 2023, information about the still-unnamed series has been gradually revealed. This summer, it was announced that an Emmy Award-winning director would be executive producing and directing several episodes, with Francesca Gardiner, a producer of "Succession" and "His Dark Materials," serving as the showrunner.

Mark Mylod, known for directing episodes of "Game of Thrones," "Succession," and the Golden Globe-nominated film "The Menu," will also serve as an executive producer alongside Gardiner, series author J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. Mylod will direct multiple episodes throughout the series, which is expected to span a decade.

While no official casting or writing announcements have been made yet, and an official premiere date is still under wraps, the series is expected to debut on HBO and the Warner Bros. Discovery Max streaming service in 2026.

The show has been described as a "faithful adaptation" of one of the most successful franchises in history. Rowling has expressed her satisfaction with HBO's commitment to "preserving the integrity" of the books, adding that the new adaptation "will allow for a degree of depth and detail only possible with a long-form television series."

There is no release date yet for the series, but the call notes that the series is expected to film in the UK during 2025-26, the BBC reported.

