Raksha Bandhan 2023: Ritika Bhavnani To Shahnaz Lalarukh, Meet The Camera-Shy Siblings Of 12 Bollywood Stars

Shah Rukh Khan with his sister Shahnaz Lalarukh. (Courtesy: SRKUniverse)

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, it is not uncommon for members of a family to follow in each other's footsteps. In fact, over the years, much has been said and spoken about star kids and those with familial connections in the industry having it easy in the world of Indian cinema. While it is not uncommon for siblings or children to follow in the footsteps of their celebrity relatives, fans have also been fascinated by the personal lives of the country's big stars for decades. While the spotlight naturally gravitates towards the likes of the Khans, Kapoors, and Chopras of the industry, there exists a fascinating realm of lesser-known siblings of celebrities who have quietly carved their own paths away from the limelight. This Raksha Bandhan, let us take a look at some of the little-known siblings of our favourite Bollywood stars.

1. Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani

Unlike Ranveer Singh, who is known for infectious energy and candid candour, his elder sister Ritika Bhavnani has always maintained a low profile. Often referred to as Little Momma by her brother, Ritika Bhavnani is rarely captured by the paparazzi. She has a private Instagram profile and we catch glimpses of her only in social media posts or at events where she is cheering for her little brother.

Most recently, we saw Ritika Bhavnani in a Team Rocky sweatshirt at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

2. Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra

Superstar Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is a regular fixture on her Instagram timeline. However, Siddharth stays away from the limelight and is mostly spotted with his sister at family events. In addition to being a chef after graduating from Les Roches International School of Hotel Management, Switzerland, he also manages Priyanka Chopra's production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

3. Bipasha Basu's sisters Bidisha and Vijayeta

Bipasha Basu's two sisters have stayed away from the Bollywood bustle and are rarely spotted, if at all, at any film event. Bipasha Basu's elder sister Bidisha is hardly spotted on the actress' social media posts but the Jism star's younger sister is a regular fixture on Bipasha's Instagram time. In fact, several images of Vijayeta's wedding that were shared by Bipasha in 2019 went viral.

4. Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan is another star sibling who has hardly been spotted on social media or at film events. Sunaina, however, is often seen in her brother Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan's Instagram posts. In 2019, fans saw more of Sunaina when she opened up about issues with her parents and brother. In addition to alleging that her father slapped her, she said Hrithik Roshan refused to pay her rent. However, now it seems that all is well in the Roshan household. In 2023, Hrithik even shared a birthday note for Sunaina and said, “My soul would have not been this enriched if you didn't exist didi.”

5. Aishwarya Rai's brother Aditya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is one of the most recognised stars in the world of entertainment. After the Miss World win, Aishwarya made a mark for herself in Indian cinema and Hollywood. Her brother, Aditya Rai, however, found his calling as an engineer in the Merchant Navy. He also turned co-producer for his sister's film Dil Ka Rishta. Aditya Rai is married to content creator Shrima Rai.

6. Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika Tiwari

Kartik Aaryan's baby sister Kritika Tiwari is a doctor by profession and is sporadically seen on the actor's Instagram handle. A cursory glance at Kartik's posts with his sister will show the easy and fun bond that the siblings share.

7. Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia

Superstar Akshay Kumar shares a very special bond with his sister Alka Bhatia. The actor's sister lives away from the limelight and is only seen on rare occasions when she is celebrating her brother. In fact, Akshay Kumar even dedicated one of his films to Alka. “Dedicating this film, Raksha Bandhan to my sister Alka and to the most special bond in the world - that of a brother and sister,” he wrote in a post, before the release of the Aanand L Rai film Raksha Bandhan.

Here is a glimpse of Alka Bhatia talking about her brother.

8. Parineeti Chopra's brothers Sahaj and Shivang Chopra

That Parineeti Chopra is extremely close to her brothers Sahaj and Shivang Chopra is no secret. From singing together to vacationing in the Maldives, the sibling trio is inseparable. While Sahaj is an entrepreneur, Shivang is a doctor.

9. Katrina Kaif's siblings

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif comes from a large family. She has four older siblings – Stephanie, Christine, Natacha and Sebastien and three younger siblings – Melissa, Sonia, and Isabelle. Of them, Isabelle has followed in Katrina Kaif's footsteps and is an actress. She has appeared in Suswagatam Khushamadeed and Time to Dance. Not much is known about the other siblings given that they are fiercely private people. However, as per social media updates, Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel has a degree in Furniture Design and Craft, while Melissa Turquotte is a mathematician.

10. Saif and Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan, Saif and Soha Ali Khan's sister, is a familiar name among fans of the actors thanks to Saba's regular and priceless social media updates. On Instagram, Saba often shares lovely throwback images of her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sharmila Tagore. In addition to being a jewellery designer, she is also the Mutawalli of the Auqaf-e-Shahi, established by the then ‘Princely State' of the Kingdom of Bhopal as a royal charitable endowment. For context, her grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi was the Nawab of Pataudi, a title that was later taken on by her father and cricketer icon Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

11, Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani

Disha Patani – who has the country praising her stunning looks and dancing skills – has a sister named Khushboo. Khushboo, who makes it to some of Disha Patani's social media posts, is a Lieutenant in the Indian Army.

12, Shah Rukh Khan's sister Shahnaz Lalarukh

Unlike Shah Rukh Khan, one of the country's biggest stars and the cynosure of all eyes, his sister Shahnaz Lalarukh maintains a low profile. While Lalarukh lives in Mannat with the Khan family, she is seldom spotted at film events. However, throwback images of Lalarukh with her baby brother tend to go viral on social media, from time to time.

Here is a throwback image of the siblings with SRK's wife Gauri Khan and actor Viveck Vaswan.

Much before Bollywood, before terms like Bollywood wives were coined, home was DalamalPark and mom was mom! There was warmth and unconditional acceptance! Here is Mom with Shahrukh, Gauri, Lalarukh and moi! #roots#friendship#mompic.twitter.com/qQqyNrT71X — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) December 6, 2020

