Ranveer Singh's Sister Didn't Pretend To Be Anything But Team Rocky At Screening. Sorry, Alia Bhatt

Ranveer's sister Ritika attended Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening in a "Team Rocky" T-shirt

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaaniheadlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is all set to release in theatres on July 28. Ahead of the film's release, the Karan Johar directorial was screened in Mumbai and a host of Bollywood's biggest celebrities attended the premiere. While Alia Bhatt turned up with husband Ranbir Kapoor in matching “Team Rocky Aur Rani '' sweatshirts, Ranveer Singh too made an appearance in a white sweatshirt with the same text. However, Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani who attended the screening to support her brother with their parents was not afraid to pick a side. While Ranveer's parents Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani were dressed in all-black ensembles, Ritika's hot pink and blue sweatshirt screamed Team Rocky, making clear her allegiances. Did someone say cute?

While Ranveer Singh's wife, superstar Deepika Padukone, could not make it to the premiere, there was no dearth of star power at the event. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan attended the screening. While Shabana Azmi arrived with her husband Javed Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan was flanked by her daughter, Shweta Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. Others on the guest list included Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor and Malaika Arora, among others.

Following the film screening, Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor reviewed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Instagram stories and wrote, "A complete entertainer with amazing performances by all the actors. Alia Bhatt shines, looks gorgeous."

Similarly, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer! Take your loved ones...don't miss it. Karan Johar, you are a true master. Tremendous, tremendous performances by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and what a joy to watch the veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi on screen. Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers."

The film marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven years. The film, in addition to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand.