'I'm Choosing To Dress How I Feel': Birthday Girl Sonam Kapoor Redefines Pregnancy Style

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor. We think there is no better day to discuss the actress's well-documented contribution to bridging the gap between the worlds of fashion and Bollywood. From using high fashion-inspired photoshoots as Instagram content to wearing haute couture to the promotions of her films, Sonam has familiarised us with the joys of costuming and presented us with several iconic fashion moments. She is the darling of designers and stylists, thanks to her eye for all things fashion. Now, as the actress is standing at the cusp of another milestone – motherhood, Sonam is redefining pregnancy fashion, one post at a time. On her birthday, we take a look at some of Sonam's most beautiful pregnancy fashion ensembles.

The first on the list is a stunning white creation by Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla that is the latest to feature in Sonam Kapoor's fashion diaries. The ensemble from the designer duo's upcoming festive and bridal collection involves an off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls and a long, trailing multi-panelled dress, featuring pearl embroidery. On the occasion of her birthday, Sonam Kapoor shared a stunning picture of herself in the outfit and said, “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant and Powerful, Bold and Beautiful…”

Before that Sonam Kapoor also made a statement in a sheer black Fil De Vie kaftan with embroidery. In the caption, she said, “Kaftan life with my (angel emoji).” She paired the kaftan with a pair of stilettos and ruby drop earrings. With a centre-parted bun, nude lips and smokey eyes, Sonam looks gorgeous in the pictures.

Before that, Sonam Kapoor also set the internet ablaze after she appeared in a white ensemble for designer Abu Jani's birthday. Styled by her sister and favourite collaborator, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam was seen in a pair of satin dhoti pants, an off-shoulder blouse and a dupatta. She left her hair open with kohl-rimmed eyes and jewellery.

In a set of pictures taken with her husband Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor looks radiant in a modest sheer beige dress with intricate detailing and dewy makeup. Who ever said simple can't be gorgeous?

We also saw Sonam Kapoor embrace power suits with a twist when she stepped out in a purple suit with a white T-shirt. She paired it with dainty gold jewellery.

On another occasion, Sonam Kapoor opted for a satin shirt in a shade of orange with matching oversized pants.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in 2018 after several years of dating.