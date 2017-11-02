Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan, Continue To Rule Our Hearts, Says Aamir Khan

Highlights
- Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others send their wishes for Shah Rukh
- "May you always have good health," writes Aamir Khan
- Shah Rukh celebrated his birthday eve in Alibaug
November 2, 2017
Karan Johar, who was also present at Shah Rukh's birthday bash in Alibaug yesterday, posted an adorable picture on Twitter.
Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk !!! So much love always and forever.... pic.twitter.com/c6rV1OZQxC— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2017
Here comes a wish from Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal co-star Anushka Sharma:
Sonam Kapoor's wish for King Khan!
Farah Khan, who has worked with Shah Rukh in films like Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om and Mai Hoon Na, posted this for her 'handsome friend:'
Happiest birthday to my handsome friend @iamsrk .. lov u always pic.twitter.com/9pLerqSsn7— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 1, 2017
Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to feature in Saaho, tweeted this for Shah Rukh:
Happy happy birthday @iamsrk !!! Keep being your awesome self! Big big hug and lots and lots of love— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 2, 2017
Farhan Akhtar had a 'cracking evening' in Alibaug. He posted this:
Happy birthday @iamsrk .. love, light, peace .. & thank you for a cracking evening.. shine on!!... https://t.co/995KBmWCDu— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 2, 2017
A 'charming' birthday wish from Bipasha Basu for the 'charming' man:
Happy birthday to the most charming man - @iamsrk . Stay blessed and amazing always— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) November 2, 2017
Juhi Chawla, who has shared screen space with Shah Rukh in over 10 films including Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000) and Duplicate, sent a 'grand' wish:
Lucky Ali ..!!! Wish you a grand birthday ... as grand as you are ..!!! @iamsrk#HappyBirthdaySRK— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2017
A tribute to Shah Rukh Khan with the sweetness of Bareilly Ki Barfi, from Ayushmann Khurrana:
#Deewana#KabhiHaanKabhiNaa#HappyBirhtdaySRKpic.twitter.com/DOHe1N5j8U— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 2, 2017
Here are some other celebrities, wishing Shah Rukh a very happy Birthday!
Happy birthday my man and thank you for existing. Love you a lot @iamsrk#HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/ty1FWIjP0X— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) November 2, 2017
To the man who I love on screen & off screen. To the man who exudes charm at will. #HappyBirthdaySrk@iamsrkpic.twitter.com/lju8kjssue— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 2, 2017
Wishing the king of romance a very happy bday #HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/zVVyUTPwlk— Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) November 2, 2017
Shah Rukh rang in his birthday with his family members and close friends at his farmhouse in Alibaug. Present were wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana, son AbRam and friends Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone among others.
We wish Shah Rukh Khan a very Happy Birthday!