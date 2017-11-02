Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan, Continue To Rule Our Hearts, Says Aamir Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 02, 2017 14:25 IST
Aamir Khan with Shah Rukh Khan. (Image courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others send their wishes for Shah Rukh
  2. "May you always have good health," writes Aamir Khan
  3. Shah Rukh celebrated his birthday eve in Alibaug
'Charming,' 'chivalrous' and 'caring' are some of the words used by Bollywood celebrities, to describe the Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. The stars are constantly sending their best wishes to King Khan, who celebrated his birthday eve in Alibaug, via social media. Nothing could have been better for Shah Rukh than to receive so many heartfelt messages on his special day. From his friend filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma to Sonam Kapoor, everyone has posted their birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan. "Dear Shah, wishing you many happy returns of the day. May you always have good health, and may you continue to rule our hearts for all time to come," writes Aamir Khan.
 

Karan Johar, who was also present at Shah Rukh's birthday bash in Alibaug yesterday, posted an adorable picture on Twitter.
 

Here comes a wish from Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal co-star Anushka Sharma:
 
 

Sonam Kapoor's wish for King Khan!
 


Farah Khan, who has worked with Shah Rukh in films like Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om and Mai Hoon Na, posted this for her 'handsome friend:'
 

Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to feature in Saaho, tweeted this for Shah Rukh:
 

Farhan Akhtar had a 'cracking evening' in Alibaug. He posted this:
 

A 'charming' birthday wish from Bipasha Basu for the 'charming' man:
 

Juhi Chawla, who has shared screen space with Shah Rukh in over 10 films including Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000) and Duplicate, sent a 'grand' wish:
 

A tribute to Shah Rukh Khan with the sweetness of Bareilly Ki Barfi, from Ayushmann Khurrana:
 

Here are some other celebrities, wishing Shah Rukh a very happy Birthday!
 
 

Shah Rukh rang in his birthday with his family members and close friends at his farmhouse in Alibaug. Present were wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana, son AbRam and friends Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone among others.

We wish Shah Rukh Khan a very Happy Birthday!

