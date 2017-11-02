When Shah Rukh Khan Was Celebrating His Birthday In Alibaug This Happened Outside Mannat

Highlights
- Shah Rukh Khan was partying in Alibaug with friends and family
- Fans assembled outside Mannat to celebrate SRK's birthday
- 12 people registered FIRs for stolen phones
Here's a glimpse of how fans celebrated Shah Rukh's birthday outside Mannat in Mumbai.
From Mumbai to Alibaug:
Celebrities arrived in Alibaug a day before Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Some like Shweta Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya, Bhavana Pandey and her daughter Ananya and Sussanne Khan travelled via a jetty with Gauri Khan and Suhana. Some celebs like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and of course, Shah Rukh Khan (with AbRam) were choppered into the venue.
The birthday celebrations started in the evening and Karan Johar (our favourite celeb at SRK's bash) shared many pictures from the party. Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya shares her birthday with SRK and she was also a highlight for the evening.
See pictures of the Alibaug diaries:
The party is now over and celebs are now exiting Alibaug to get going with their work. Alia Bhatt, who is busy prepping for Gully Boy and Brahmastra, was photographed with Deepika Padukone, who will resume Padmavati promotion duty, leaving from Alibaug.
All in all a grand birthday for Shah Rukh Khan but not for his jabra fans!