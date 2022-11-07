Happy Birthday, Kamal Haasan: 10 Priceless Pics Of The Actor With His Family

Akshara Haasan shared this picture. (courtesy: aksharaa.haasan)

It's a special day for Kamal Haasan fans. The actor turns 68 today. The veteran star, who has worked in over 230 films, has been an inspiration for many pursuing acting. His works in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films have earned him the pan-Indian superstar title. Critically acclaimed movies like Nayakan, Indian, Hey Ram, Kuruthipunal, Swathi Muthyam, Saagar, Vishwaroopam and Dasavathaaram are credited to his name. Not just a great actor, Kamal Haasan is also a successful filmmaker and screenwriter. As much as the Vikram actor stays in the limelight for his exceptional projects, he also draws attention on social media for his priceless pictures with his family members. Kamal Haasan has two daughters – Shruti and Akshara Haasan – with ex-wife, actress Sarika. Apart from the actor, the Haasan sisters also treat their fans to adorable glimpses of their time together on Instagram.

On Kamal Haasan's special day, let's take a look at some of his best photos with his mother, his daughters and his other family members.

1- Always a delight to chance upon a throwback gem. This black-and-white picture of Kamal Haasan with his mother is a true blast from the past. He also wrote a touching caption for his mother.

2- Shruti Haasan always has a blast when she is around her dad Kamal Haasan. This photo is proof.

3- We can't thank Aksharaa Haasan enough for this throwback picture. Clicked on the sets of Kamal Haasan's 1997 film Chachi 420, the photo shows pint-sized Shruti and Aksharaa posing with their dad. Adorable, isn't it?

4- When flipping through Kamal Haasan's family album, one simply can not miss this gold picture featuring little Shruti posing with the superstar.

5- Here, Shruti Haasan is seen posing with her “favourite human” – her dad Kamal Haasan.

6- We love this photo of Kamal Haasan and his daughter Aksharaa from Vikram audio/trailer launch.

7- Here's how the Haasan family wished their fans on Diwali this year.

8- Whenever Shruti meets Kamal Haasan, she makes sure to take cool mirror selfies with her “daddy dearest.”

9- Now, take a look at this photo of Kamal Haasan with his extended family members. Can you spot Shruti Haasan in this picture?

10- Tada! We are back with another throwback picture of Kamal Haasan and little Shruti. She posted this on the actor's birthday.

We wish Kamal Haasan a very happy birthday!