Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan And Chiranjeevi Celebrate Success Of Vikram At Latter's House. See Pics

Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and Lokesh posing together. (courtesy: @KChiruTweets)

New Delhi:Kamal Haasan is basking on the success of his recently released film Vikram. As the movie continues to soar high at the box office, superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela hosted a success bash at his house on Saturday. That's not all, the party was joined by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and director of Vikram Lokesh Kanagaraj. Legendary actor Chiranjeevi shared the pictures on his Twitter handle, wherein we can see the actor presenting a shawl and bouquet of flowers to Kamal Haasan. Salman Khan, who is standing beside Vikram actor, is also holding a bouquet.

Sharing the pictures on his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi Konidela wrote, "Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night. What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!". Check out the tweet below:

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan@Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

A while ago, Kamal Haasan re-shared his tweet on his Twitter handle and thanked actor Chiranjeevi Konidela for a great evening. He wrote, "Thank you @KChiruTweets gaaru. Was nice reminiscing our time together under KB. It was nice chatting up our mutual friend @BeingSalmanKhan bhai as well. Great evening. Thanks to all in your family who took care of us.

Thank you @KChiruTweets gaaru. Was nice reminiscing our time together under KB. It was nice chatting up our mutual friend @BeingSalmanKhan bhai as well. Great evening. Thanks to all in your family who took care of us. https://t.co/jG2kTmsPPt — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 12, 2022

In Vikram, Kamal Haasan returns as a former agent Vikram, the role he originally played in the 1986 movie of the same name. The film also stars Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. So far, the film has collected Rs 192 and is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club today, as per a report in Pinkvilla.