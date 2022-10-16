Happy Birthday, Hema Malini: A Look At Some Of Her Best Family Pictures

Hema Malini shared this picture. (courtesy: dreamgirlhemamalini)

First, let us all wish Hema Malini, a very happy birthday. Bollywood's “Dream Girl” turns 74 today. Wishes and warmest greetings are pouring from all corners for the veteran actress. From her iconic character, Basanti, in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay to Seeta Aur Geeta, Hema Malini, over her decades-long career, has given us a lot to cherish. Not just acting, Hema Malini has wowed us with her impeccable dancing skills. The actress is married to the He-man of Bollywood Dharmendra. The couple have two daughters - Esha and Ahana. Today on her special day, we have decided to revisit her family album.

Take a look:

Let us start with this happy picture featuring Hema Malini and her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra. They are one of the most sought-after couples in Bollywood.

When we talk about Hema Malini's best family moments, this throwback picture deserves a special place in the album. Here, the couple is seen with their daughters – Esha and Ahana. “Today is the celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life,” Hema wrote in the caption.

Actress Esha Deol, every now and then, shares glimpses from her family album. Look that this frame from their “girl's trip”.

Hema Malini loves to spend time with her family and making the most of special occasions. Last year, the Dream Girl celebrated her big day in the presence of her family and close friends. She shared some of the snippets on Instagram featuring herself, Dharmendra and Esha Deol.

The next picture on our list features Hema Malini sharing a frame with Ahana Deol. Aren't they looking cute?

Let's agree that Hema Malini and Esha Deol never cease to give us mother-daughter goals. This picture is proof.

For Hema Malini, Ahana Deol is her “precious treasure”. The veteran actress shared some adorable glimpses from Ahana's wedding album to celebrate her daughter.

Now, it is time to take a look at the picture-perfect frame featuring three generations in one frame. We are talking about Hema Malini, her daughters Esha and Ahana, and their children.

You cannot miss this gem from Hema Malini's treasure trove of memories. The actress dropped a stunning picture on social media on Dharmendra's birthday. This picture is pure gold.

Hema Malini loves her daughters and there is ample proof on her Instagram. Here, we can see the actress with “God's most precious gift” Esha Deol.

We wish Hema Malini a very Happy Birthday.