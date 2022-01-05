'Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone': Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan And Other Celebrities Wished The Actor

Deepika Padukone posted this. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone turned 36-year-old on Wednesday. Many celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Prabhas, Sara Ali Khan and many more wished the actress on their social media accounts. Katrina Kaif shared a picture and extended her wishes. Sharing the image, Katrina wrote: "Happy birthday to u Deepika Padukone. May this year be only full of only health, peace and happiness." Anushka Sharma also shared a photo of Deepika and wrote: "Happy birthday Deepika Padukone. Wishing you love and light always."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone's Project K co-star Prabhas also wished the actress." Happy birthday to you girl with a gorgeous smile, the one who lights up the #ProjectK on sets with her energy and talent. Wish you the best, always!," wrote Prabhas in his Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan also wished Deepika Padukone and wrote: "Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone, hope you have the best day and a wonderful year ahead, wishing you all the luck, love, laughter, joy and abundance. Continue shinning, dazzling and ruling," along with many emojis.

Shilpa Shetty also wished Deepika Padukone in a video. The two can be seen talking on a set of a show. Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Happy Birthday, sending loads of love and great vibes your way my dear! Bigg Hug!."

Ayushmann Khurrana also extended wishes for the actress and wrote: "Happy Birthday Deepika," along with a heart.

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om and has been a part of highly-anticipated movies in her kitty including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, and will be next seen in Project K co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.