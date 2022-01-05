"Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone": Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan And Other Celebrities Wished The Actor

On Deepika Padukone's 36th birthday, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan among more wished the actress

Deepika Padukone posted this. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone turned 36-year-old on Wednesday. Many celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Prabhas, Sara Ali Khan and many more wished the actress on their social media accounts. Katrina Kaif shared a picture and extended her wishes. Sharing the image, Katrina wrote: "Happy birthday to u Deepika Padukone. May this year be only full of only health, peace and happiness." Anushka Sharma also shared a photo of Deepika and wrote: "Happy birthday Deepika Padukone. Wishing you love and light always."

See Katrina Kaif's story here:

See Anushka Sharma's story here:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone's Project K co-star Prabhas also wished the actress." Happy birthday to you girl with a gorgeous smile, the one who lights up the #ProjectK on sets with her energy and talent. Wish you the best, always!," wrote Prabhas in his Instagram story.

Check out Prabhas' story here:

Sara Ali Khan also wished Deepika Padukone and wrote: "Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone, hope you have the best day and a wonderful year ahead, wishing you all the luck, love, laughter, joy and abundance. Continue shinning, dazzling and ruling," along with many emojis.

This is what Sara Ali Khan posted: 

Shilpa Shetty also wished Deepika Padukone in a video. The two can be seen talking on a set of a show. Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Happy Birthday, sending loads of love and great vibes your way my dear! Bigg Hug!."

See Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Ayushmann Khurrana also extended wishes for the actress and wrote: "Happy Birthday Deepika," along with a heart.

See Ayushmann Khurrana's story here:

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om and has been a part of highly-anticipated movies in her kitty including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, and will be next seen in Project K co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

