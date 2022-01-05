Deepika Padukone's Birthday: Every Time She Ruled The Red Carpet

Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. (courtesy: ashistudio)

Highlights Deepika celebrates her 36th birthday today

She has walked many international red carpets

The actress was last seen in 83, which she also produced

Deepika Padukone is the queen of hearts. The superstar has won us over several times, thanks to her fierce acting skills, her charming personality and thought-evoking style statements. Need some fashion tips? She can be a major inspiration for all fashionistas. Over the years, Deepika has stretched her boundaries trying to redefine her fashion choices on international red carpets. Take our word, the actress has surpassed all expectations with her looks. Agree? So, as Deepika turns a year older, let us look back at some of her most enthralling red carpet outfits.

In Cannes Film Festival 2019, Deepika Padukone redefined black-and-white fashion. Her Peter Dundas gown came gift-wrapped in a huge black bow at the front.

Deepika Padukone matched the decorative theme of Met Gala 2019 in a pink Zac Posen gown. She amped up her style in all grace as she walked the red carpet.

Deepika Padukone stunned us at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 in a ruffled mullet-cut fuchsia dress designed by Ashi Studio. The asymmetrical dress got an added oomph with Deepika's killer smile and intense looks.

At the same festival, Deepika Padukone made heads turn in an all-black gown. She chose a black Marcell von Berlin fish-cut gown for her appearance.

At another Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone made a bold appearance in a fluorescent green gown with elaborate ruffles. Her billowy sleeves and a contrasting pink headgear added to her character a playfulness that we all loved to see.

Deepika Padukone's marshmallow pink gown was a cute addition to her red carpet wardrobe. The dress, with a tiny black bust, was designed by Giambattista Valli.

Deepika Padukone made a jaw-dropping entry in a red Prabal Gurung gown at the Met Gala 2018. She chose a sleek look this time.

Paris Fashion Week 2019 found a gem in Deepika Padukone when she turned up in a ravishing Dior couture.

Deepika Padukone chose an all-green outfit designed by Ashi Studio. She paired her co-ord set with matching high heels and headgear.

Deepika Padukone blazed down the red carpet in a shimmering golden gown.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 alongside her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.